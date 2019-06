June 4 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Intu Properties on Tuesday named Robert Allen as its permanent chief financial officer.

Allen was Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc’s finance chief for two years until 2018, Intu said. Barbara Gibbes, who filled the CFO position on a temporary basis, will return to her role as director of finance. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)