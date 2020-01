Jan 20 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Intu Properties said on Monday it was targeting an equity raise by the end of February to tackle debt, as it engages in talks with shareholders and potential new investors.

Intu said 97% of rent has been collected to date for the first quarter of 2020, which it said demonstrated the lower risk of its current customer base. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)