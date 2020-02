Feb 26 (Reuters) - Intu said on Wednesday lenders would extend a revolving credit facility to 2024, if the shopping centre operator can successfully raise at least 1.3 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) through a cash call.

The London-listed company said the amended 4-year loan of 440 million pounds would replace its existing 600-million-pound facility set to expire in October 2021. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)