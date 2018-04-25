FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intu withdraws recommendation for Hammerson's $4.7 bln takeover offer
Impossible dream? Unification less of a priority as Korean leaders prepare to talk
North Korea
Impossible dream? Unification less of a priority as Korean leaders prepare to talk
Amazon plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive
Technology
Amazon plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
Breakingviews
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
April 25, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in 14 minutes

Intu withdraws recommendation for Hammerson's $4.7 bln takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Intu Properties said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its recommendation for a takeover offer from Hammerson for 3.4 billion pounds ($4.74 billion).

Intu said it released Hammerson from its obligations to proceed with the deal and added that it would not proceed with the scheme of arrangement.

The move comes a week after Hammerson withdrew its recommendation to shareholders to vote in favour of the all-share offer for Intu.

$1 = 0.7171 pounds Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
