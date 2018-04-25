Intu withdraws recommendation for Hammerson's $4.7 bln takeover offer

April 25 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Intu Properties said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its recommendation for a takeover offer from Hammerson for 3.4 billion pounds ($4.74 billion).

Intu said it released Hammerson from its obligations to proceed with the deal and added that it would not proceed with the scheme of arrangement.

The move comes a week after Hammerson withdrew its recommendation to shareholders to vote in favour of the all-share offer for Intu.