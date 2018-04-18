UPDATE 3-Britain's Hammerson in U-turn on $4.8 bln Intu Properties deal

* Hammerson board withdraws backing for purchase of Intu

* Shareholders concerned deal increases UK retail exposure

* Klepierre tried to disrupt Intu deal with Hammerson bid

* Hammerson rises 2.7 pct to 507 pence at 1135 GMT

* (Adds analyst comment and background to deal)

By Arathy S Nair and Ben Martin

April 18 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Hammerson has decided to pull out of buying smaller British rival Intu Properties and asked its increasingly sceptical shareholders not to back the planned 3.4 billion pound ($4.8 billion) deal.

The owner of Birmingham’s Bullring and London’s Brent Cross said on Wednesday its board had withdrawn its recommendation that shareholders support the takeover, lifting Hammerson shares by 2.7 percent, but knocking Intu’s 3.6 percent lower.

Hammerson shareholders were concerned the Intu deal would increase its exposure to British retail, which is facing a tough trading environment amid weak consumer demand.

French rival Klepierre tried to scupper the Intu takeover by bidding for Hammerson, which also owns Bristol’s Cabot Circus and a stake in the Bicester Village retail outlet, last month, after a slump in Hammerson’s shares following the December deal.

Paris-based Klepierre raised its March offer to 5 billion pounds ($7.15 billion) last week but then abandoned its approach on Friday, saying Hammerson had not provided “meaningful engagement” over a potential deal.

Several retailers and restaurants, including electronics business Maplin and burger chain Byron, have either fallen into administration or been forced to agree restructuring plans with their creditors in recent months.

“Whilst Hammerson has proven its portfolio is well positioned to weather the current environment, the equity market now perceives a heightened level of risk associated with the UK retail property sector as a whole,” it said in a statement.

“It is also apparent from extensive engagement with shareholders, in particular in recent weeks, that there is a wide range of views on the merits of the Intu acquisition.”

Intu said the explanations given by Hammerson, which is led by chairman David Tyler and chief executive David Atkins, for withdrawing its recommendation were “unsatisfactory”.

LINE IN SAND

Concern over the deal has grown since Hammerson spurned Klepierre’s approach and on the same day that the French company walked away, Dutch pension fund APG, one of Hammerson’s biggest shareholders, said it would oppose the Intu takeover.

Another top ten Hammerson investor told Reuters on Wednesday that Klepierre’s offer of 635 pence per share had drawn a line in the sand for the company’s bosses to match or better.

“Shareholders will be looking at management to come up with a credible plan to realise value,” the investor said, adding that he did not think Hammerson needed to change its leadership.

“I think it’s up to them to act quickly and swiftly and I think today’s announcement was a big step towards that.”

J O Hambro Capital Management, a top 20 Hammerson investor, said it was “pleased” and that “the board should be applauded for taking the difficult decision to change direction from that laid out in December when the Intu merger was announced.”

Under British rules, shareholders in both companies must vote on the takeover at separate meetings. However, Hammerson said it would not hold its investor meeting if Intu and Britain’s Takeover Panel agree.

The withdrawal of the board recommendation alone will not cause Hammerson’s offer to lapse and Intu said its board will convene to consider Hammerson’s request.

Hammerson added that it was confident in its prospects as a standalone business and was reviewing options including selling sites, investing in its premium outlets, and returning cash to shareholders.

“Hammerson, on a standalone basis, should be in a stronger position to allocate capital to its faster growing markets, such as premium outlets,” said analysts at Liberum, adding that the decision to withdraw from the Intu deal was “the right outcome”.

Intu also said it was “entirely confident” of its commercial future and prospects.

Klepierre cannot revive its bid for Hammerson for at least six months under British rules, unless Hammerson invites the French company back sooner. ($1 = 0.7051 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Ben Martin in London; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)