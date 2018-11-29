Britain's Intu says Whittaker-led group drops takeover plans

Financials
Nov 29 (Reuters) - British shopping centre owner Intu Properties said on Thursday a group led by its Deputy Chairman John Whittaker does not any longer intend to make a takeover offer for the company.

“Given the uncertainty around current macroeconomic conditions and the potential near-term volatility across markets, the consortium is not able to proceed with an offer within a timeframe which is manageable,” Intu said in a statement.

The consortium includes Peel Group, Saudi Arabia’s Olayan Group and Canadian property investor Brookfield Property Group. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

