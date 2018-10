Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shopping centre owner Intu Properties cut its full year like-for-like net rental income growth forecast on Tuesday, citing the impact of the failure of tenant businesses including House of Fraser.

The company said it now expects net rental income to range from flat to growth of 1 percent for the full year, down from an expected range of between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent growth announced in July. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)