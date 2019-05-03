Mall operator Intu sees challenging 2019 as retail failures, Brexit bite

May 3 (Reuters) - Intu Properties said on Friday it expects this year to be challenging, hurt by higher-than-expected retail failures and a slowdown in new lettings as tenants delay their decisions due to political uncertainties.

The shopping centre operator, which employs 130,000 people across UK and Spain, said it expects lower annual comparable net rental income as uncertainty around Britain’s potential exit from the European Union led to a slowdown in new lettings. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)