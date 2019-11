Nov 6 (Reuters) - Intu Properties said on Wednesday it expects lower rental income for the year as more stores closed down at its shopping malls amidst a broader weakness in the retail sector.

The owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre said it expects annual like-for-like net rental income to be down by about 9%, and predicted it would fall again in 2020 but at a slower rate. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)