UPDATE 1-UK mall operator Intu considers cash call as rental income takes a hit

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Intu Properties is considering asset sales or an equity raise to tide over a prolonged weakness in the retail sector, the mall operator said on Wednesday as rising store closures led it to forecast a fall in rental income for the year.

Intu’s shares were seen trading down between 10% and 30% after the owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre said it expects annual like-for-like net rental income to be down by about 9% and predicted another decline in 2020 although at a slower rate.

“While letting activity has been slower in the third quarter as some customers delay decisions due to continued political and economic uncertainty, we are still signing a good number of new deals with great brands”, Intu’s chief executive officer Matthew Roberts said.

Intu said more than half the reduction in its rental income is expected from the impact of company voluntary agreements (CVA), including those of retailers Arcadia and Monsoon.

CVAs are an insolvency procedure used by retailers to restructure leases.

Intu said it would deal with its short- and medium-term liquidity requirements by selling assets or raising equity.

The company, which is looking to preserve cash and reduce its debt by selling assets, in July adopted a new five-year strategy to reshape its business and focus on fixing its balance sheet. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)