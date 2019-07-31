Financials
July 31, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Intu sees lower rental income in 2020, cuts management roles

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - British mall operator Intu Properties Plc on Wednesday reported a lower first-half net rental income, as retail store closures continue to weigh on its portfolio and said it expects like-for-like net rental income to be moderately down in 2020.

The company, which has removed around 10% of its management roles since the end of June, said net rental income fell 17.9% to 205.2 million pounds ($249.52 million) for the six months ended June 30.

$1 = 0.8224 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

