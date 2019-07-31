Britain's Intu sees lower rental income in 2020, cuts management roles

July 31 (Reuters) - British mall operator Intu Properties Plc on Wednesday reported a lower first-half net rental income, as retail store closures continue to weigh on its portfolio and said it expects like-for-like net rental income to be moderately down in 2020.

The company, which has removed around 10% of its management roles since the end of June, said net rental income fell 17.9% to 205.2 million pounds ($249.52 million) for the six months ended June 30.