April 17, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Intuitive Surgical's quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc’s profit rose 59 percent in the first quarter as the U.S. robotic surgical systems maker benefited from higher demand for its flagship da Vinci devices.

The company on Tuesday said net profit rose to $287.6 million or $2.44 per share in the three months ended March 31, from $180.8 million or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 24.7 percent to $847.5 million. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

