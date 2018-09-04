Brazil's Invepar considering international bond issue -filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company Invepar SA said on Tuesday it is mulling a bond issuance in international markets to manage short-term liabilities, according to a securities filing.

Investment banking units of Banco Santander Brasil SA , Banco Bradesco SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA , Banco do Brasil SA and Citigroup Inc would manage the offering, the filing said.

Newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday that Invepar would raise around $500 million.

The filing did not include the value under consideration. Invepar did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)