FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 4, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazil's Invepar considering international bond issue -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company Invepar SA said on Tuesday it is mulling a bond issuance in international markets to manage short-term liabilities, according to a securities filing.

Investment banking units of Banco Santander Brasil SA , Banco Bradesco SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA , Banco do Brasil SA and Citigroup Inc would manage the offering, the filing said.

Newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday that Invepar would raise around $500 million.

The filing did not include the value under consideration. Invepar did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.