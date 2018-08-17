FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazilian fund Previ rejects Mubadala bid for infrastructure co- filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Previ has rejected a binding offer from sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC to acquire infrastructure company Invepar, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Previ did not agree to the terms of the bid, the filing said. Invepar is an infrastructure company with rights to operate toll roads, subway lines and owns Brazil’s largest airport, Guarulhos international airport. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

