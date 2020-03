LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Invesco said on Tuesday it would sell all the unquoted companies currently held in its UK equities portfolios and has marked down their value by 60% as a result of recent coronavirus-fuelled market falls.

The U.S.-based manager said it would reinvest the money in publicly listed companies, valuations of which have been hit hard in recent weeks as fears about a global recession gripped markets. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)