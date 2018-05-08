MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager

May 8 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Invesco on Tuesday named Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager within its London-based fixed income team, effective May 8.

Sartain will work on Invesco’s global multi-sector offering, including global aggregate strategies, and report to EMEA Chief Investment Officer Gareth Isaac.

Prior to this, Sartain worked as fixed income portfolio manager in the global multi-sector team of Schroders Investment Management for 13 years. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)