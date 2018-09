BOSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd plans to buy OppenheimerFunds, a unit of MassMutual, a Financial Times publication reported on Friday.

“We don’t comment on market rumors or speculation,” Invesco spokesman Jeaneen Terrio said. The FT’s mutual fund publication Ignites reported the deal. OppenheimerFunds has about $250 billion in assets.

MassMutual also declined to comment on the report.