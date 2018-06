June 12 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Invesco Ltd on Tuesday appointed two senior sales managers in the Nordics to boost its institutional and retail investment business in the region.

Stefan Behring, who joins from JP Morgan, has been named the head of Nordics institutional sales, as of June 1.

Matthias Hagen, a former Goldman Sachs executive director, will join as the head of retail sales, with effect from June 18. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)