UPDATE 1-Invesco fund manager Mark Barnett to exit

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd said on Friday Mark Barnett is leaving the investment management company after 24 years at the fund manager.

Barnett worked with Neil Woodford at Invesco before Woodford left to set up his own fund, which collapsed last year. The Invesco and Woodford funds held investments in illiquid stocks.

Invesco, which also announced a reorganisation of its UK Equity product portfolio, said James Gladstone and Ciaran Mallon will be taking over as co-managers of the open-ended funds that Barnett was responsible for.

“As we reorganise the UK Equities portfolio and after discussion with Mark Barnett, we have mutually concluded that this is the right time for him to hand over the leadership of these funds and leave Invesco,” Chief Investment Officer Stephanie Butcher said in the statement.

“When I became CIO in January, I made it clear I would not shy from introducing change where I saw it necessary.”

Invesco had appointed a co-head in November to run equities alongside Barnett after the UK Strategic Income, High Income and Income funds had seen collective outflows of just over 2 billion pounds ($2.44 billion) in the year to September 2019.

The Invesco UK strategic Income Fund will also be merged with the Invesco Income Fund, according to the release. ($1 = 0.8201 pounds)