MOVES-Three Invesco distribution executives leave in restructuring

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Invesco said three of its top Europe-based staff have left the company as part of a restructuring of the business.

Sergio Trezzi, the head of retail distribution in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America (EMEA); Carsten Mayer, head of retail marketing and campaigns in EMEA; and Olivier Brouwers, the head of its retail business in the Benelux, France and the Nordics had all left, the company said.

The changes were part of a restructuring begun earlier in the year to “better align our sales teams to clients” and encourage greater collaboration and coordination across the business, Invesco said in a statement.

“We have strengthened our in-country leadership to ensure a more relevant and responsive service for clients. As a result a small number of colleagues will be leaving the business,” it added.

Trezzi, Mayer and Brouwers were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters through LinkedIn. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Simon Jessop in London; editing by David Evans)