(Corrects to change Reuters Instrument Code for ITG)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc is buying independent brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc (ITG) for about $1 billion, ITG said on Wednesday.

ITG shareholders will receive $30.30 in cash for each share they hold, representing a premium of 9 percent to the stock’s Tuesday closing price. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)