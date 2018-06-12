Blackstone in agreement to acquire Australia's Investa Office Fund

June 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Investa Office Fund (IOF) and Blackstone Group on Wednesday entered into a scheme implementation agreement through which the U.S. private equity giant would acquire the Sydney-focused company for A$3.08 billion ($2.33 billion).

The directors of IOF manager Investa Listed Funds Management said they unanimously recommend the offer, which equates to a distribution adjusted price of A$5.15 per unit. ($1 = 1.3212 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)