FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 12, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Blackstone in agreement to acquire Australia's Investa Office Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Investa Office Fund (IOF) and Blackstone Group on Wednesday entered into a scheme implementation agreement through which the U.S. private equity giant would acquire the Sydney-focused company for A$3.08 billion ($2.33 billion).

The directors of IOF manager Investa Listed Funds Management said they unanimously recommend the offer, which equates to a distribution adjusted price of A$5.15 per unit. ($1 = 1.3212 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.