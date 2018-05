May 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s Investa Office Fund (IOF) said on Monday it has received a A$3.08 billion ($2.33 billion) unsolicited non-binding buyout proposal from the Blackstone group. The directors of IOF manager Investa Listed Funds Management said they plan to unanimously recommend the offer, which equates to a distribution adjusted price of A$5.15 per unit. ($1 = 1.3235 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)