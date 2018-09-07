FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 7, 2018 / 12:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trading in Australia's Investa Office Fund halted before takeover update

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Sydney-focused landlord Investa Office Fund was halted on Friday before an update from the firm about a Blackstone Group LP buyout offer.

Buyout giant Blackstone said on Thursday it was willing to raise its bid for Investa to A$3.3 billion ($2.37 billion) to beat a rival offer from Canadian real estate fund Oxford Properties Group.

The U.S.-listed firm sounded out its intention to raise its Investa bid to a distribution adjustable A$5.52 per share from A$5.3485 after a competing bid from Oxford Properties, a wholly owned entity of Canada’s Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

$1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.