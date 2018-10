Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian landlord Investa Office Fund said on Thursday it had been advised by Blackstone Group LP that the private equity giant would not match Canada’s Oxford Properties Group’s A$5.60 per share takeover bid.

Oxford’s offer was “superior” to Blackstone’s, it added in a statement. ($1 = 1.4073 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)