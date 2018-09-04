FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 4, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Investa Office Fund gets $2.4 bln takeover offer from Oxford Properties

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Investa Office Fund said on Tuesday that Canada-based Oxford Properties Group had offered A$3.29 billion ($2.4 billion) for acquiring the property manager, trumping an earlier offer from the Blackstone Group . Oxford offered A$5.5 per unit in Investa, compared with the A$5.3485 offered by Blackstone, the company said in a statement. Investa had requested a trading halt in its shares ahead of the announcement. ($1 = 1.3868 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.