Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Investa Office Fund said on Thursday it received a non-binding takeover proposal from Oxford Properties Group for A$3.35 billion ($2.41 billion), or A$5.60 per share in cash, trumping rival bidder Blackstone’s final A$5.52 a share offer.

Investa said in a statement its directors continued to unanimously recommend the Blackstone offer. ($1 = 1.3918 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Darren Schuettler)