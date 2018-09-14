Australia's Investa postpones meeting on Blackstone bid after rival ups offer

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Office owner Investa Office Fund said on Friday it would postpone a shareholder meeting regarding a takeover offer from private equity firm Blackstone after receiving a rival bid.

The company said it intended to seek judicial advice to adjourn the meeting set for Sept. 17, where it intended to solicit shareholders over a takeover offer from Blackstone.

Investa also said it would engage with Oxford Properties Group over a possible binding proposal after the Canadian landlord sweetened its takeover bid for the company on Thursday. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)