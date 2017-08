DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Investcorp is targeting 10 investments across its private equity and real estate segments in the current financial year, Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said on a media call on Wednesday.

Earlier, the company reported a 116 percent rise in its second-half net profit to $84.6 million, and a 34 percent increase in profits to $120.3 million for the full financial year ended June 30. (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)