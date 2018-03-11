Bahrain's Investcorp to launch $100 mln new fund-statement

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Bahrain-listed Investcorp plans to launch a $100 million fund dedicated to Oman’s pension funds, the alternative asset manager said on Sunday.

Investcorp’s new fund will focus on private equity investments in the United States and Europe, the company said in an emailed statement, and will target mid-sized companies across a broad range of sectors.

Investcorp, which manages more than $21.4 billion in assets, said last month is in advanced stages of merger and acquisition deals in the Gulf, the United States and Europe.

Each of the deals would be within the company’s targeted enterprise value of $200 million to $500 million, Rishi Kapoor told reporters in a briefing on February 8.