Bahrain's Investcorp half-year earnings drop, assets rise to $31.1 bln

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp said its net profit dropped 17% in the six months ending on Dec. 31, mainly because of a decline in fair value of private equity investments in the U.S. retail sector and a writedown on legacy assets.

Investcorp reported a net profit of $47.6 million, down from $58.2 million from the same period a year earlier.

Total assets grew by $3 billion to $31.1 billion, as the firm moves toward a medium-term target of hitting $50 billion in assets under management.

Late last year, Investcorp joined forces with Chinese partners to spend up to $500 million buying food brands and manufacturing sites in Asia, aiming to tap into China’s emerging middle classes and their growing taste for foreign foods.