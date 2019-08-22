MOVES-Investec Asset Management names Amy Leung to China equity investment team

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Investec Asset Management on Thursday named Amy Leung to its China equity investment team.

Based in Hong Kong, Leung will report to Greg Kuhnert, portfolio manager of the Investec all China and Asian equity strategies and co-head of 4Factor Equities.

Leung previously covered Asia Pacific ex-Japan equities, and will now focus on onshore and offshore equity and fixed income solutions for investors.

Investec Asset Management is an independently managed subsidiary of Investec Group. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)