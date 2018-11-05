MOVES-Investec Asset Management names head of advisor business for Greater China

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Investec Asset Management (Investec) on Monday named Marco Tang as its head of advisor business in Greater China.

Tang, who will be based in Hong Kong, will report to Eric Fu, managing director of Investec Asset Management in Greater China.

Tang joined Investec from Neuberger Berman Asia where he was the head of retail business for mainland China and Hong Kong.

Investec Asset Management is an independently managed subsidiary of Investec Group. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)