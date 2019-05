May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Investec Bank Ltd on Tuesday named Stuart Charles Spencer as its new finance director replacing Nishlan Andre Samujh.

The announcement comes after Samujh was appointed as the finance director of Investec Ltd and Investec Plc .

Investec Bank is a specialised bank and the main banking unit of Investec Ltd. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)