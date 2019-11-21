Financials
November 21, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Anglo-South African Investec reports 17% fall in H1 profit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services firm Investec , said on Thursday its first-half profit fell 17.2%.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 22.7 pence in the six months to Sept. 30, compared with 27.4 pence a year earlier.

The bank’s adjusted basic earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, were down 4% from 30.1 pence last year to 28.9 pence this year. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below