Anglo-South African Investec reports 17% fall in H1 profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services firm Investec , said on Thursday its first-half profit fell 17.2%.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 22.7 pence in the six months to Sept. 30, compared with 27.4 pence a year earlier.

The bank’s adjusted basic earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, were down 4% from 30.1 pence last year to 28.9 pence this year. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Edmund Blair)