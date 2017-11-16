FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Investec reports 11.8 pct rise in H1 op profit
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
World
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 7:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Investec reports 11.8 pct rise in H1 op profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Investec Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday fuelled by strength at its top businesses. Investec, focused mainly on private banking and asset management, reported operating profit of 314.6 million pounds ($413.79 million) in the six months to September 30 up from 281.4 million.

Net interest income rose 16 percent to 364.4 million pounds, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7603 pounds Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.