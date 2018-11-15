Financials
November 15, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec reports H1 operating profit up 14.2 percent

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South African financial services group Investec reported a 14.2 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday buoyed by its banking unit.

Operating profit for the six months to September 30 rose to 359.3 million pounds ($467.6 million) from 314.6 million a year earlier.

Investec’s banking unit, which focuses on high net worth individuals, reported an 18 percent in operating profit to 245.4 million pounds while its asset management arm delivered a 10 percent rise to 91.5 million pounds.

The company is hiving off and separately listing its asset management operations in London to cut costs and better compete in a industry where fees are falling and costs are rising.

The break-up is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019, Investec said in the results filing.

$1 = 0.7683 pounds Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.