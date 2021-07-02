Black Diamond takes full control of chemicals firm Polynt-Reichhold

(Reuters) -Black Diamond Capital Management has agreed to take full control of chemicals firm Polynt-Reichhold in a deal that will see part-owner Investindustrial fully cashing out after backing the company for more than a decade, the companies said on Friday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but one source familiar with the matter said Polynt-Reichhold was valued at around 2.6 billion euros including debt, making it one of Europe’s largest exits by a private equity firm.

Polynt-Reichhold is controlled by holding vehicle Specialty Chemicals Holding, which is jointly owned by Investindustrial and Black Diamond with a 50% stake each.

Investindustrial took indirect control of Polynt back in 2008 through another portfolio company, Specialty Polymers, and went on to combine it with Black Diamond Capital-backed Reichhold in 2017.

The companies said the deal, plus the refinancing of existing debt, would be financed with approximately 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion) of new senior secured and unsecured debt facilities.

The business, which operates 41 plants around the world with a strong presence in Europe and North America, has over 2 billion euros in annual revenues.

Sources told Reuters in October that Investindustrial was gearing up to sell Polynt-Reichhold.

Polynt-Reichhold, based near the northern Italian town of Bergamo, provides its specialties, intermediates and composite chemicals to a variety of industries including the transportation, construction, medical and food additive markets.

($1 = 0.8447 euros)