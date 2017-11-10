FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Junk bond ETFs rebound from seven-month lows
November 10, 2017 / 2:53 PM / in 34 minutes

Junk bond ETFs rebound from seven-month lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. junk bond exchange-traded funds opened higher on Friday, rebounding further from more than seven-month lows in the prior session tied to worries about a delay in a Republican-led plan to cut federal taxes and change the tax code.

At 9:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), the U.S.-listed, $19 billion iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF edged up 0.1 percent at $87.02, while the $13.1 billion SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, added 0.2 percent at $36.58. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

