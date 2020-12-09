Vaccine hopes drive UK-based equity fund demand in Nov - Calastone data

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK-domiciled equity funds saw their second biggest inflows on record last month, adding a net 2.3 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) following trials showing three effective vaccines against COVID-19, funds network Calastone said on Thursday.

That level of inflows was beaten only by demand for equity funds in April 2020, when global markets benefited from massive stimulus from central banks and governments in response to the pandemic, Calastone said in a statement.

Investors piled 1.4 billion pounds into riskier equity funds in the five days after Pfizer’s vaccine announcement, compared with outflows of 389 million in the five days preceding it.

A further 897 million pounds flowed in during the five days after Moderna’s announcement and 429 million following the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine news, Calastone said.

Funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues saw record inflows of 820 million pounds.

But safe-haven money market funds, in contrast, saw record outflows of 695 million pounds.

Real estate funds also suffered 284 million pounds of outflows, following 340 million in October, as investors were finally able to withdraw money from many UK-focused funds after months of suspension due to the pandemic.

More than two thirds of UK-based fund flows by value cross the Calastone network each month.