Funds News
November 14, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it had taken stakes in JPMorgan Chase & Co, Oracle Corp and Travelers Cos, as the conglomerate puts some of its large cash hoard to work.

As of Sept. 30, Berkshire owned about $4.02 billion of stock in JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, where one of Buffett’s investment managers, Todd Combs, is a board member.

Berkshire said it also owned about $2.13 billion of Oracle stock and $460 million of Travelers stock.

The holdings were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock investments as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.