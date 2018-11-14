Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it had taken stakes in JPMorgan Chase & Co, Oracle Corp and Travelers Cos, as the conglomerate puts some of its large cash hoard to work.

As of Sept. 30, Berkshire owned about $4.02 billion of stock in JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, where one of Buffett’s investment managers, Todd Combs, is a board member.

Berkshire said it also owned about $2.13 billion of Oracle stock and $460 million of Travelers stock.

The holdings were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock investments as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)