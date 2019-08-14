Funds News
August 14, 2019 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Buffett's Berkshire increases bet on Amazon.com

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it boosted its stake in Amazon.com Inc by 11% during the second quarter, as U.S. stock indexes traded near record highs.

Berkshire said it owned 537,300 Amazon shares worth about $1.02 billion as of June 30, up from 483,300 shares three months earlier.

The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

