Buffett's Berkshire invests in several big drugmakers

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has begun investing in four large drugmakers.
In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed new stakes in Abbvie Inc , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc. Berkshire also revealed a new stake in T-Mobile US Inc.
Investors monitor Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire’s quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)
