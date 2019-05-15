Buffett's Berkshire reveals $861 mln Amazon stake

May 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it owned $860.6 million of Amazon.com Inc shares at the end of March, after the billionaire admitted to underestimating the online retailer and its Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

The size of the investment was disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stocks as of March 31.

Wednesday’s filing includes investments by Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, but does not say who bought and sold what.

Buffett told CNBC this month that the Amazon investment was made by Combs or Weschler, and that he had been “an idiot” for not investing in Amazon himself.