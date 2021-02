Feb 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday announced two major new investments, saying it has taken an $8.6 billion stake in Verizon Communications Inc and a $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp.

The investments were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)