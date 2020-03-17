Jyske Invest reopens bond funds suspended last week

COPENHAGEN, March 17 (Reuters) - Danish fund manager Jyske Invest on Tuesday lifted trade suspension on five bond funds, which had been frozen since last week, saying prices were available again in an otherwise volatile market.

The five bond funds, which include corporate bond funds, had been frozen due to market turmoil, which made pricing of the assets impossible, the fund manager said.

Market volatility can hamper intra-day trading, particularly in Denmark, since funds have to price several times throughout the day, unlike in other countries which typically only price at the close.

Jyske had briefly on Monday suspended a further dozen of its funds, mostly invested in equities.

Separately on Tuesday, investment administration company Invest Administration suspended 10 funds due to pricing uncertainty. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alex Richardson)