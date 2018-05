NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors are starting to show doubt about emerging markets, pulling the most cash in more than 18 months from stocks in those regions, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

Nearly $1.2 billion left emerging market mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the seven days through May 30, according to the research service. That is the largest withdrawal since November 2016. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)