UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors pull most from emerging stocks since 2016

(Adds quotes, details on funds, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors are starting to show doubt about emerging markets, pulling the most cash in more than 18 months from stocks in those regions, according to Lipper data on Thursday. Nearly $1.2 billion left emerging market stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the seven days through May 30, according to the research service. That is the largest withdrawal since November 2016. Emerging markets face a host of challenges, including the rising U.S. dollar that makes debt denominated in the currency more expensive to repay, rising rates due to Federal Reserve policy in the United States, higher oil prices and the potential for a trade war. Canada and Mexico retaliated against the United States' decision on Thursday to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the European Union had its own reprisals ready to go. The Trump administration has also demanded that China make concessions for allegedly stealing U.S. technology by imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from that country. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross heads to Beijing on Friday where he will attempt to get deals to export more U.S. goods. "The challenges for emerging markets have been multiplying," an analyst for the Institute of International Finance wrote in a note on Thursday that highlighted a possible risk of "contagion" spreading from countries already facing currency devaluations, such as Turkey and Argentina, to other regions that have gulped down large foreign investments in recent years. An MSCI index that tracks 25 emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar is more than 3 percent off record highs earlier this year. A comparable index that tracks the stocks in those markets is down more than 11 percent from its highs this year in January. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech on Thursday that emerging markets may face "more challenging" conditions. "An environment with a strengthening dollar, rising energy prices, and the possibility of rising rates raises the risks of capital flow reversals in some emerging markets that have seen increased borrowing from abroad," she said. "Although stresses have been contained to a few vulnerable countries so far, the risk of a broader pullback bears watching." The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($blns) ($blns) All Equity Funds 4.874 0.07 7,432.745 12,296 Domestic Equities 5.165 0.10 5,173.028 8,755 Non-Domestic Equities -0.291 -0.01 2,259.717 3,541 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.158 0.01 2,781.739 6,064 All Money Market Funds 9.363 0.35 2,703.007 1,043 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.077 0.02 429.260 1,480 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chris Reese)