FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. taxable bond funds attract $1.8 bln in week -Lipper
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Politics
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Global refiners brace themselves as China cements its oil market dominance
Reuters Focus
Global refiners brace themselves as China cements its oil market dominance
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece
Greece
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 4, 2017 / 3:16 AM / 8 hours ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. taxable bond funds attract $1.8 bln in week -Lipper

1 Min Read

(Correcting headline and first paragraph to read investors added $1.8 billion to taxable bond funds, not pulled $925 million, to comply with an official correction from Lipper)

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Investors added $1.8 billion to taxable bond funds during the latest week, marking the fourth straight week of inflows for the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $133 million of outflows during the week through Wednesday, a third straight week of withdrawals, according to the research service.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.